by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River is done and now it’s time to decorate it.
The center was finished in 2020 as part of the Active Elk River park and recreation improvement plan. The center is on the same site as the former Elk River Ice Arena and in addition to replacing and enhancing the two full-sized ice sheets previously found there, the facility is now home to a 30,000-square-foot turf field house, walking tracks, the Elk River Senior Activity Center, Serrano Brothers Cafe, retail space, and meeting and event rooms.
At the Elk River City Council meeting on March 7, the council approved a branding plan for the community center. According to council documents, the plan will “guide the commission in the development and placement of future branding and graphic elements in the facility.”
The guidelines and concepts for branding were created by HGA, a design firm, and a task force made up of the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission and Council Member Jennifer Wagner.
Plan concepts include town and country, layers of legacy and community pride. According to council documents:
•Town and country includes expressing “Elk River’s identity as the place where town and country meet” with neutral colors and tones, historic maps and graphic pops.
•Layers of legacy includes “celebrating the past with the promise of the future, layered together as a visual foundation of the elements that hew it together.”
•Community pride includes celebrating and including the individuals that create a community and accomplishments.
Concept designs presented to the council included graphics and imagery printed on vinyl and wood, historical images and blurbs, maps, tree murals, wayfinding signs, graphics on doors, a two-story wall near the stairs on which an image could be projected, and more.
“One of the things I’m very excited about is the opportunity with the two-story wall as you walk up the stairs,” Wagner said. “You can see that wall from the road, from the parking lot … there are a lot of opportunities there.”
Mayor John Dietz said the city needed to start by putting in shadow boxes to highlight professional athletes, banners for youth and high school hockey and plaques for high school students who went on to play at the collegiate or professional level, and photos of championship teams.
“I would like to see all that on the walls before the (next) hockey season starts,” Dietz said.
Wagner said the commission agreed that those items were some top priorities.
“It’s such a large facility and we get this one shot to get it right,” Wagner said. “A lot of this is conceptual and jumpstarts into ideas of where this can go.”
Dietz and Wagner said they had heard from community members who were wondering why those commemorative decorative elements weren’t in place yet.
“Everybody wants the inside of it to be done and to take it to that next step we’ve all envisioned since day one,” Wagner said. “Hang with us so we can do this right and do justice to what it really should be.”
The next steps would be for the task force to stay assembled, start to prioritize different design elements and areas, decide on imagery and medium, and determine costs. The task force would then bring the items to the council for approval.
The firm HGA is done, but Wagner said they could be contracted in the future if needed.
“It’s a lot of people to make happy but I think we’ve got the right concept and themes and guidelines started to help us put those pieces together,” Wagner said.
Funding for items would come from the Furniture and Things budget.
In other action at the March 7 meeting, the council:
•Was introduced to new city employees. Employees include Wastewater Operator Tyler Hall and park maintenance workers Tim Gallagher, Kyle Murphy and Daniel Zych.
“Happy to be here and I can’t be any more excited to be here,” Hall said. “It’s a dream come true, it really is.”
•Heard updates from council liaisons for the Energy City, Heritage Preservation, Library, Multipurpose Facility, Parks and Recreation, Planning, Utilities, Region 7W, and the Naming Rights commissions.
