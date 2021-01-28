I am writing about the first two paragraphs of a front-page “from the editor” column by Jim Boyle in the Jan. 16 newspaper that read like this:
“A day on Capitol Hill known more for a procedural process has become a date in history that will live in infamy.”
“Jan 6, 2021 will be added to a gut-wrenching list that includes the terrorist attack of the World Trade Center Towers and Pentagon on Sept 11, 2001, and the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941.
“This time it was an American insurrection against its own government when an angry mob of pro-Trump protestors breached the nation’s capitol, resulting in the death (of) five people and many more seriously injured.”
Yes, five people died and this is absolutely horrible.
What really concerns me is that someone in your position actually believes that January 6, 2021, is on the same list as December 7, 1941 and September 11, 2001? You may make the final call, but I literally can’t believe your newspaper put this in print and delivered it to the households of our community – on the front page even.
Referring to your statement about January 6, 2021 being a day that will live in infamy. Do you realize where this powerful statement originated?
This speech was delivered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on December 8th, 1941 to a joint session of the U.S. Congress the day after we were attacked by the Japanese, and this was his opening line to the entire world. Within an hour of this speech, Congress passed a formal declaration of war against Japan. Oh, by the way, 2,403 people died that Sunday morning in Pearl Harbor, including 68 civilians.
Secondly, you added January 6, 2021 to the same list as September 11, 2001. I am not even sure I can even comment on this but will give it a shot. Did you know that this attack alone resulted in 2,977 deaths and over 25,000 injuries? And you obviously feel that this should be on the same list as January 6, 2021.
This year marks the 20th year since it occurred and it is still packed every day. There are still people crying at the foundations of both buildings putting roses on the names on their birthdays whether they were innocent civilians or some of the most courageous first responders of our lifetime.
So, between these two horrible days, America lost 5,380 lives with tens of thousands of injuries and lives and generations changed forever and you compare January 6, 2021 to these two days?
I would never compare myself to the heroes of Pearl Harbor Day or of September 11, but I am a veteran that served overseas.
For 20+ years, I literally thank those veterans, first responders and the civilians that were lost every single morning on my way in to work.
You literally put January 6, 2021 on the same list as December 7, 1941 and September 11, 2001 and this was actually printed on the front page of the newspaper.
What angers me the most is not your ignorant opinion or how I personally react to it but rather how disgraceful it is to not only the heroes that died those two days on your list, but the tens of thousands of families and generations affected by it – forever.
I have a suggestion for you. Please drive down to Fort Snelling National Cemetery and walk around. Bring your family and walk around and talk to them about where you are and who you are surrounded by. When leaving there, if it hasn’t changed you, at least thank those heroes for the freedom and privilege you have for working at such a pathetic newspaper.
Then again, to print something like this, you have no idea. Give me a call, I will give you a ride. — Jeremy Robeck, Elk River
