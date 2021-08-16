by Jim Boyle
Editor
The youth represented themselves well at the Sherburne County Fair, and many will be going on to compete at the Minnesota State Fair.
Below is a list of the those who won purple and lavender ribbons, and two of them are featured up top. The purple ribbons are the highest placing ribbon, and are above a blue. Typically they indicate grand champion (purple) or reserve champion (lavender). They may also indicate a lot champion or reserve champion, meaning the top-placing exhibit in that age division.
Samantha Mekeland, of Clear Lake, and Katie Lawliss, of Zimmerman, were two of the many to win purple ribbons. The Star News reached out them and asked about their winning projects and their experience at this year’s fair in Elk River. Here’s what they had to say.
Samantha Mekeland
Mekeland, who recently turned 15 years of age, is a member of the Refuge Rangers 4-H club. She attends Becker High School and is going into 10th grade this fall
Describe the mosaic project you entered and how you came to land on doing that project. The mosaic I created is a landscape picture of Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, California. I used recycled magazines I collected from my school district’s libraries to create the image. I decided to do this project because I like this style of art. I chose this picture of Yosemite because I have a love for nature and the national parks.
How did it turn out? I think it turned out great, exactly what I had in mind when I began working on it.
What was your favorite thing about this year’s fair? My favorite thing about the fair this year was getting to work with our 4-H county intern, Bella, on a hiking class we are running in August, while hanging out in the 4-H building. I also enjoyed working in the food stand.
Katie Lawliss
Katie Lawliss is a 17-year-old high school student from Zimmerman. She is a member of the Busy Bees 4-H club and is headed into her junior year at Zimmerman Middle-High School.
Describe the project you entered and how you came to land on doing that project. I constructed a prototype box zither out of locally-available materials. The box is made of quarter-inch plywood with oak corner supports. The soundboard was made by joining four half-inch-thick oak boards. The strings are monofilament jewelry cord. They are fastened to small nails at one end, run between two oak bridges, and are tuned with eye screws at the other end. The lid makes a convenient music stand and the soundboard simply rests inside the box, making it easy to remove. My zither can manage to play about one chromatic octave. It could play more, but the very shortest strings are too small to make a useful sound.
It is my dream to work as a luthier building violins and exotic instruments. There is a lot to learn, and the internet did not provide me with all of the information I wanted, so I decided to conduct my own experiments. I have learned a lot for my next two projects: a lyre and a four-string strumstick.
How did it turn out? Overall, I think I had a good outcome. There are some minor imperfections in the box, but the soundboard was the only part of this project that gave me any real trouble. I could not find a piece of wood that was the right size to be the soundboard, so I had to join four smaller boards together and made a critical mistake by making my joins perpendicular to the direction the strings would run. This caused the soundboard to bend when the strings were added. The deformity was so severe that I had to remove all the strings and add three braces to the backside of the soundboard. This fixed the issue without noticeably altering the sound. I am happy with the results, but I intend to continue my learning experience by making upgrades and modifications.
What was your favorite project for the Sherburne County Fair? I had a lot of fun making my zither, but I think my favorite project was the collection of paintings I made. They seemed to get a lot more interest from friends and fairgoers, and it’s always great to see people react to my work in a positive way.
What was your favorite thing about this year’s fair? I was just happy to get out of the house after the long lockdown. COVID spoiled my hopes of performing street music last year, but I was able to make up for it at this year’s fair. I played my flute when I was alone, met up with a friend to play violin together, and even made a few new friends.
