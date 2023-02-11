2 weeks after hospital stay for heart attacks, she’s back at the gym, encouraging her peers to exercise regularly
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Gale Shoemaker credits her regular workout routine at Anytime Fitness in Elk River with helping her quickly recover from two recent heart attacks.
Just two weeks after being hospitalized and undergoing a heart procedure, she was back at the gym.
The 71-year-old Elk River woman joined the fitness club, located at 19437 Evans St., four years ago and consistently works out at least three times a week.
“I think I’m probably in better health — overall muscle tone — than I have ever been,” she said.
She said her health care team told her that her fitness regime is responsible for 70% of her recovery from her heart event.
Shoemaker had begun feeling ill a couple of months ago and was initially treated for bronchitis, COPD and pneumonia. She eventually began feeling better, but then her condition worsened.
“All of a sudden the shortness of breath came back, and it came back even worse,” she said.
Knowing she was headed to the hospital, she methodically got her coat, purse and other items together before calling an ambulance.
The ambulance took her to the hospital in Maple Grove, then she was transferred to the cardiology department at North Memorial in Robbinsdale.
She spent five days in the hospital over Christmas and had a stent put in.
“The whole time, I felt angels right there at my side,” she said.
She was surprised to learn she had suffered two heart attacks, a milder one initially and a more severe one later which prompted the call for an ambulance.
Shoemaker said shortness of breath was her only symptom and she had no idea she was experiencing a heart attack.
At age 66, she joined Anytime Fitness
Shoemaker has always led an active life and kept her weight under control.
“I was a mechanical inspector for machinists, so you were going from machinist to machinist,” she said. “I’ve never had a sit-down job.”
She retired at age 65 and began volunteering at Guardian Angels in Elk River. She also started working out in the fitness center there. Then, at age 66, she joined Anytime Fitness. Shoemaker participates in the SilverSneakers program, which is a fitness and wellness initiative offered at no additional cost to seniors on eligible Medicare plans. The program provides access to classes, more than 15,000 fitness locations, and other benefits.
Shoemaker said she is very independent, has been single for a lot of years and didn’t mind going to the gym by herself, something that she believes keeps a lot of people from exercising at a gym.
She likes that Anytime Fitness is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and she typically doesn’t have to wait for someone else to finish before she can use the machines.
Shoemaker starts out with a five-minute warm-up on the treadmill, then works out at a series of Nautilus Nitro Plus machines that target specific parts of the body. She also sometimes uses other equipment like the stair climber or the bike and then finishes up with a fast walk on the treadmill for at least 15 minutes. Her workout usually takes about an hour.
“I still enjoy it after all these years,” she said.
She said she’s back doing almost the same workout regimen that she did before having the heart attacks.
Jennifer Mueller, owner of Anytime Fitness in Elk River and Rogers, said Shoemaker is an inspiration.
“She’s driven, determined and very friendly,” Mueller said. “I’m just proud of her.”
She hopes Shoemaker’s story will spark a desire in others to get fit, too.
Shoemaker, who grew up in Minneapolis, moved to Elk River about 35 years ago. She said she has outlived her parents, two sisters and twin brother, Dale.
She’s made it her mission to get her peers to start working out, but said it’s hard to convince them to do so.
But she’s living proof of the power of an active lifestyle at any age.
Besides the recent evidence of the benefits of working out on her recovery from her heart attacks, Shoemaker said her regular gym routine keeps her from having to go to the chiropractor, is good “me” time, gets her out of her apartment, makes her proud of herself for going and builds self-esteem. It also helps keep her physically and mentally strong and has been a way to meet nice people, with her fellow fitness enthusiasts becoming a sort of “gym family.”
