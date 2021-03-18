Generous donors helped Guardian Angels Senior Services raise more than $100,000 at its recent 2021 Virtual Gala on March 13. The gala, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrated the resiliency of the organization and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of seniors.
The dollars raised will secure therapeutic activity programming for residents in Guardian Angels’ assisted living, memory care, and care center communities. Currently, the need for enhanced therapeutic activity programming is greater than ever for seniors who have been restricted from social activities and visitors due to the COVID-19 virus and associated protocols.
“Art, music, and pet therapies are proven methods to help older adults manage age-related issues such as chronic pain, memory loss, dementia, anxiety, and stress,” said Dan Dixon, Guardian Angels Senior Services president and CEO.
The virtual gala featured the popular Guardian Angels silent auction offering a tempting assortment of fun baskets, adventurous experiences, and one-of-a-kind gifts. One highlight of the auction was a seven-night Hawaiian holiday in Oahu. Over 800 bids were submitted on behalf of bidders for the premium auction items available.
“Guardian Angels is grateful for all of the community support received from businesses and individuals who made the silent auction possible,” Dixon said.
Many supporters hosted small watch parties with friends or co-workers. Guardian Angels’ communities streamed the program throughout their buildings for residents to enjoy. Others appreciated the virtual program from the comfort of their favorite chair with their dog by their side.
Guardian Angels thanks the numerous sponsors, donors, volunteers, and supporters who helped make this event not only possible, but also successful. Several donors are anxious for the return of an in-person event in 2022.
Guardian Angels Senior Services is a faith-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) serving seniors in the community for over 55 years. For more information, visit guardianangelsmn.org.
