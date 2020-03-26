When Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency on March 13, local churches in Elk River adjusted their schedules and cancelled worship services during the holy season of Lent.
On March 25, Walz issued an executive order asking Minnesotans to stay in their homes unless it is absolutely necessary, including grocery shopping, medical appointments and exercise with appropriate social distancing. Houses of worships are closed, meaning that the holy season of Lent will be different this year. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 27 and will last until April 10, which is Good Friday.
St. Andrew Catholic Church cancelled its Easter Sunday masses on April 12 after Bishop Donald Kettler of the Diocese of St. Cloud canceled all public worship services in the diocese through April 13. All masses are streamed online and bulletins are available for download.
The Rev. Mark Innocenti, the pastor of St. Andrew Catholic Church, said the parish made adjustments immediately based on guidelines from Bishop Kettler and Gov. Walz.
“Early on, we started disinfecting those surfaces and door handles and putting out hand sanitizer for people,” Innocenti said. “That was in the very early stages. We’ve been adjusting right along and probably are going to have to adjust more if Gov. Walz has a shelter in place order that he puts into existence.”
Like St. Andrew, Central Lutheran Church canceled its Sunday services and will now hold online services at 8:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Two charities that Central runs, including Fresh Food/Fresh Faith, which is the church’s weekly food shelf, will still operate as scheduled on Wednesday mornings.
The Rev. Ryan Braley, Central’s pastor, said that the church was prepared well before President Donald Trump and his administration issued guidelines on March 16 encouraging the suspension of gatherings or more than 10 people.
“I remember doing some research late one night,” Braley said. “I couldn’t sleep. I was up until three in the morning. I remember reading some ‘Christianity Today’ magazine article with different things and learning from, oddly enough, [a] church in Singapore where it was hit hard by this a while ago, reading some of their responses. We began to develop a plan in terms of upping our technology game and even looking at what the future could be. We were trying to be preemptive in our own strategy and our own thinking. I like to think that we were a few days ahead of what the media was predicting or forecasting for us to do.”
Elk River United Methodist Church has not officially cancelled its Easter Sunday services. However, all in-person services have been canceled through the end of March, according to a statement released on March 17 by Bishop Bruce Ough of the Dakotas-Minnesota Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church. Weekly Sunday worship using Facebook Live will be conducted at 9 a.m. There will also be one Wednesday night Lenten service on Facebook Live on April 1, which will begin at 6 p.m. Another was scheduled for March 25 at 6 p.m.
The Rev. David Doppenberg, the lead pastor at Elk River United Methodist Church, said that after Gov. Walz’s first executive order was issued on March 13, the church made plans to conduct services on Facebook live on March 14.
“We have very much taken the path of [being] mindful of the most vulnerable and serving them,” Doppenberg said. “All our council ministry meetings went online. We went hard at it right away.”
While services are suspended, ministers, pastors and priests are encouraging their members to contribute positively to their community as Jesus commanded. A group of about 30 women who are quilters at St. Andrew Catholic Church are now making masks for medical professionals. The masks are coverings for N95 masks that nurses are using during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are used to keep the N95 masks clean and sterile.
Innocenti said the world is being drawn inward as Christians and humanity itself is forced to stay in their homes as much as possible.
“In the past, we were so busy,” he said. “We were going all over the place. Now, we’re almost driven back into our family unit. That’s a beautiful place to be. We used to be so busy. Now, we don’t have the sporting events to go to. We don’t have the activities that we’re running all over for. Instead, we can spend some time together and that’s what we want to do. We want to bring that gospel of Jesus alive in our families and spend some quality time with each other.
“God is with us and we will overcome this. My main message to our people is that we pray for unity amongst all people of the world in intellect and in heart so that we can come together to share our resources and overcome this challenge together in our minds and in our thinking, but also in our hearts that we can recognize and want the best for each other and the common good for people, from conception to a natural death. [We pray] that all our civil leaders would work together and we can overcome a penchant for being at odds with each in the world [and] recognize each other as brothers and sisters in God. Yes, it’s a difficult time but we’ve had those before. It’s unprecedented in many ways but we all have crosses to carry. Jesus carried his cross. He has been walking with us to prepare us for this time and he’s walking with us now and he will continue to guide us.”
Braley said he tries to have open hands in difficult situations.
“One of the things about Jesus is that he was absolutely free,” Braley said. “He had no ties to anything, any possessions, any institutions, any kinds of rulers or leaders that kept him in bondage. He lived life with open hands. He calmly let go. Brennan Manning said, ‘There’s nothing more maddening in this world than a free person.’ The aim of the Christian is to be that same way—to let calm and let go [and] have open hands.
“Money comes and goes. Possessions come and go. Kingdoms rise and fall. I don’t mean to make light of those things, but may we be people who don’t hold on to those kinds of things but that we live with open hands. In moments of desolation like this of utter chaos and destruction and upside down hell, turn to God and know that times of consolation will come again. When times are good, give thanks to God in times of consolation but knowing that times of desolation will come. The key is to be free and let your life be lived with open hands and let come [and] let go.”
