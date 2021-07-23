CommUNITY Worship Gathering planned Aug. 18

The Elk River Ministerial Association is planning a CommUNITY Worship Gathering from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds in Elk River.

The worship team will be made up of musicians from multiple churches and different pastors will do readings and bring words of encouragement. An offering will be taken that will be presented to Mayor John Dietz to use as he desires for the city.

People should bring chairs or a blanket for seating.

Food trucks will be available from 5-6 p.m.

Interactive children’s music show slated

Dollipops, billed as an interactive and upbeat children’s music show, will be at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River on Thursday, July 29, during Entertainment in the Park. The free show starts at 10:30 a.m. The park is located at 20135 Elk Lake Road.

Tags

Load comments