After all is said and done, Elk River mayor given $6,500 with no strings attached for city to bless the community
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The excitement over the Aug. 18 CommUNITY Worship Gathering continued this past week as the Elk River Ministerial Association presented Elk River Mayor John Dietz with the actual check.
Members of the group ceremoniously first presented Dietz a fake check for $5,000 at the service at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds in Elk River as a collection was being taken.
“When all was said and done there was $6,500 to give to the mayor,” said Bjorn Dixon, the chair of the ministerial association and pastor at one of the participating churches. “He was so appreciative and will take it to the City Council as they discern how to use the funds to benefit the people of Elk River.”
Dietz had one word for the donation: “awesome.”
More than 600 people attended the worship gathering, event organizers estimated.
“It’s significant when we can gather across denominational lines,” Dixon said during the service. “It’s a family reunion of sorts.”
There was music. There were food trucks. There were people on blankets and lawn chairs facing a concert stage. There were messages from pastors Dave Johnson of River of Life and Jeff Smith of Gateway Church. There was a testimonial about recovery from addiction. There was talk of being united.
“In times such as these, with significant division and uncertainty, it just felt right to worship together in unity in Jesus’ name,” Dixon said.
Johnson spoke of the difficulties life has presented during the pandemic and talked about how it even got him down personally. He lost two close friends to COVID-19, and he didn’t break out of his funk until he was at funeral hearing from the family of one of the people that died.
“All of a sudden family members get up there and they speak about Jesus and the hope they have because their husband, their dad, their uncle placed faith in Jesus Christ,” he said. “You could feel the temperature rise in that sanctuary. At that point I repented. I turned to Jesus.”
He talked about how Jesus is an anchor that keeps people from drifting and helps them weather the storms of life.
“You go from your sin, your depression, your anxiety. You give it to Jesus,” he said. “The greatest gift you can give Jesus is your sin and then you give him your life. Can you imagine if we start speaking hope and peace into each other?”
He encouraged everyone — Protestants, Catholics and others — to speak hope and peace into each other.
“This world and this city can be transformed,” he said.
Dixon, the pastor at The WHY Church, said the members of the ministerial association are so grateful for the turnout and success of the outdoor worship gathering.
“Elk River has a long history of churches working together in ministry and enjoying fellowship as brothers and sisters in Christ,” he said.
Greg Pagh, pastor of Christ Church in Otsego, recalled how years ago churches came together.
“Seven churches canceled their Sunday services in their own building and gathered at Elk River High School for a united service.”
An offering was taken and presented to then Elk River Mayor Stephanie Klinzing to bless the city.
“That day something changed,” Pagh said. “The spiritual climate shifted, and since then there has been a tremendous level of unity, partnership, love and support in these communities.”
The association’s vision for the latest Community Worship Gathering was simple: “To praise the Lord and to bless our city. And by God’s grace we did!”
Dixon offered thanks to all those who joined in, who served at the event and who gave generously to bless Elk River. Participating churches include Living Waters, Nowthen Alliance, River of Life, Church of St. Andrew, The WHY Church, Christ Church Otsego, Church of Hope, Central Lutheran, Emmanuel Christian Center, Elk River United Methodist, Emmanuel Lutheran, Free Grace United and Gateway. In addition, Timber Bay, Jesus Following and Three Rivers Young Life participated.
“It was great to see the church body meet together with 13 congregations joining and volunteering,” said Bruce Powers, of the Elk River Ministerial Association.
The ministerial association will be meeting Wednesday, Sept. 1, to debrief and talk about the possibility of a second community-wide gathering.
“I get the feeling that there is energy to make this an annual event,” Powers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.