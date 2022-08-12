CommUNITY to gather again at fairgrounds

File photo by Jim Boyle

Last year’s CommUNITY Worship Gathering attracted more than 600 people. Organizers are bringing in more food trucks and more lawn games to precede the hour-long worship service.

 File photo by Jim Boyle

Worship service and music coupled with food trucks and lawn games to raise money for CAER

by Jim Boyle

