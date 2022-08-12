CommUNITY to gather again at fairgrounds

Worship service and music coupled with food trucks and lawn games to raise money for CAER
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The second CommUNITY Worship Gathering will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds in Elk River.
The event will be similar to last year’s, but the Elk River area churches and ministries who are hosting the event are prepared for even more people this year. There will be more food trucks and more lawn games.
More than 600 people attended the worship gathering last year, event organizers estimated.
“It’s significant when we can gather across denominational lines,” Bjorn Dixon, chair of the ministerial association, said during last year’s service. “It’s a family reunion of sorts.”
The food trucks will open at 4:30 p.m. and the lawn games will begin then, too. There will be a worship service at 6 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public with an invitation to honor God and give to the community by bringing food or money to donate to CAER.
“We hope last year’s event inspired and blessed our community to see followers of Jesus gathering together and looking to serve the town where we live,” Dixon told the Star News. “We hope to bless the city on Aug. 17 with a financial offering to CAER, especially with the cost of food and fuel going up and up. We know the ministry of CAER is all the more vital.”
