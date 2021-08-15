Community Table to gather people at the fairgrounds for one more dinner

The Community Table monthly meal event will hold its last gathering at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds on Aug. 28 before transitioning back to the Elk River American Legion for dinners September through May.
Families and other guests are encouraged to take the night off from cooking, grab some family, friends, neighbors or come and meet someone new. Dinner will be hot and ready. Admission is free, and the food will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Those who would like to help serve can sign up online at community-table.com/resources/events. For more information, contact Amy Erickson at 763-228-2775.
