Jim Monroe didn’t know Autumn Lee Hallow, but he was still moved on Aug. 17 to create a memorial for the eight-year-old who lived one floor below and down the hall from him at The Depot at Elk River Station apartments.
The young girl’s father and step-mother were charged earlier that day with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Sherburne County 10th District Court.
The criminal complaint alleges in the first count that the pair caused the girls’ death without intent but while committing or attempting to commit a felony with force or violence. The complaint in the second county also alleges malicious punishment that caused the death.
The details in the complaint were hard to hear and read as they began to circulate. The news shook the local community, especially those who live at the apartment complex and those who had a connection to the blended family.
“I hope they put them behind bars and throw away the key,” Monroe said while he continued to process the day’s news after completing a chalk memorial.
There will be a candlelight vigil for Autumn Lee Hallow at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Lion John Weicht Park in Elk River.
Prior to the vigil, Elk River High School students and others are expected to hold a flag parade in Autumn’s honor, according to event organizer Caitlin Morgan, of Anoka. The flag run is open to anybody with a truck or vehicle with flags. The group will meet in the Elk River Walmart parking lot from 5:45-6:30 and the group will roll out by 6:35 p.m.
The plan is to finish at Lion John Weicht Park in Elk River in time for the vigil.
Organizers of the kid-friendly vigil suggested that children use battery operated candles and that everyone wear their masks, if they can and try to safely socially distance.
There will be a celebration of life for Autumn from 1-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, at Lions Park in Zimmerman, which is located at 25860 Main Street in Zimmerman.
The celebration of her life is being hosted by the Holiday Inn in Otsego. The kid-friendly event is open to the public. Food and beverages will be provided.
Chalk art memorial
Monroe had to do something after the news of the murder charges broke.
The retired 73-year-old meat cutter who prepared product for sale at Cub Foods and Coborn’s throughout his career turned to his chalk art hobby, grabbing a coloring book for inspiration, a bucket of chalk and his walker to make his way across the apartment complex parking lot and past a growing memorial to the young girl.
As others came by to add items to the memorial, they thanked him for creating the additional memorial and complimented him on them.
One mom, who didn’t know the girl or the Hallow family, brought her son back out to see the chalk art up close. He pushed the pins into a tree that were holding a drawing and his eyes became watery.
Monroe said his hobby has caught the attention of many, and he has creations inside a Baptist church in Princeton, a Milaca Cafe and a Blaine child care center.
Before Monroe’s work was done, images of his chalk art were popping up on social media.
Another family who came while Monroe was doing his work was connected to the Hallow family. The oldest child was a niece.
“We had no idea what was going on there,” she said, visibly shaken as the thoughts swirled in her mind.
They surveyed the growing memorial on the berm in front of the sidewalk and the chalk art. They expressed appreciation for the chalk art and took closer at all the other pictures and items at the base of the tree.
Monroe and his wife came home about 4:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Aug. 13 and knew something had gone terribly wrong as he counted the number of police squads, unmarked counterparts and a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension command post in his parking lot. He figured it involved a homicide with all the activity. He hoped he was wrong.
