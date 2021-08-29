It was a busy July at CAER Food Shelf — and we’re thankful to all of you for your overwhelming support from the people of Elk River and the surrounding communities.
July was the Open Your Heart Summer Challenge. We asked for your help to reach our goal of raising financial donations of $17,000. Our community went above ... and way beyond.
Last month, $72,584.14 was raised as part of the challenge — which includes $20,000 raised from the CAER Classic Golf Tournament.
In addition to reaching way beyond our goal, CAER will now receive a proportional match (up to $4,000) from Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless.
The impact on the lives of families facing food insecurity is immeasurable. Between the food shelf and our Weekend Kids CAER Package program, nearly 70,000 pounds of food was provided to families/individuals experiencing food insecurity in July. It is all possible because of your support.
Thank you for sharing your thoughtful financial donations as we continue to work together to ensure hunger is not a barrier to the well-being of people in our community.
To learn more about CAER Food Shelf, I invite you to visit our website at caerfoodshelf.org and follow @CAERFoodShelf on Facebook and Twitter.
I extend my gratitude to all who helped. — Heather Kliewer, AER Food Shelf Executive Director
