Within a week or two, more than 6,500 randomly selected households in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties will receive the Central Minnesota Community Health Survey in the mail. This survey asks important questions about the respondents’ health and wellness in their community.
The answers provide vital information to public health departments, area hospitals and others who will use the data to identify and prioritize community health needs and areas of concern, then develop strategies and action plans to address those needs and develop healthier communities. It will help these health organizations target resources more effectively and monitor trends, whether good or bad, over time.
“We did a similar survey in 2016 and this effort builds off the last survey,” said Nicole Ruhoff, the Sherburne County Public Health manager. “The survey results help us identify and prioritize our community-specific health needs.”
The survey asks questions about access to health care, nutrition, physical activity, financial stress, tobacco and drug use, driving behaviors, bullying, and other social, physical and mental health-related issues.
Since a limited number of random people receive the mailing, it’s very important that all households that receive the survey complete it and mail it back; or, encourage others who get the survey to complete it. All information remains anonymous and is strictly confidential.
Results and data from this survey will be available in mid-2021. The data will be used by public health and hospitals to develop their Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), or action plan.
