It has been an interesting summer as a parent in district 728. Large numbers of parents started to get involved and attend school board meetings beginning in May in response to a disturbing recording that was released of a district teacher speaking to a freshman class advocating for violence as a means to an end regarding the Minneapolis riots. Large numbers of parents continued to attend and speak at the board meetings throughout the entire summer. Parents spoke on various topics from masks to concerning materials found in a data request that a parent group performed that included BLM curriculum for 7th grade social studies as well as data provided to the district on declining academic performance in schools adopting critical race theory models and others who supported CRT. Consequently, the meeting videos posted on District 728 web page started to get a lot of traffic, exponentially more than they ever had in the past. Suddenly in August, the board unanimously and without discussion, voted to censure public comment after many parents spoke urging them to vote no as well as being contacted by school board officials outside of the district and other elected officials explaining that it would be it would be bad practice. As a result of district 728 school board’s unanimous vote, our community is no longer able to hear the concerns brought forth to the school board at these meetings either through the live feed or later on the posted videos. The response to the school board’s decision was significant enough that Eric Lucero is now writing legislation that would force elected boards to include public comments in their video and prevent them from censuring them out. The community has a right to hear what goes on in these meetings including the public comment section, especially during a pandemic where many prefer to avoid crowded meetings. When elected officials censor out parts of meetings, one must wonder what they are trying to hide. — Wendy Nelson, Elk River
