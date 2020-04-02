Sherburne County WIC coordinator gives board project update on program to benefit women, infants and children
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Sherburne County has plans for a community garden that will proceed once COVID-19 releases its grip on government services and allows some degree of normalcy to return.
Kristen Bricko, the coordinator of Sherburne County’s WIC program for women, infants and children, provided county commissioners a glimpse of what was originally planned and what will be able to happen once the green light is given for greater community interaction.
A $3,000 grant from the Whole Kids Foundation was accepted by the county on March 10 to cover many of the costs associated with the creation of the vegetable garden.
Once it’s complete, the benefactors will be WIC program clients who will receive produce and eventually have access to educational programming and hands-on experiences.
Both county administration and properties and facilities maintenance have been involved in the planning of the garden since last fall.
An Eagle Scout candidate has been identified to build raised garden beds on the south side of the main parking lot at the government center, Bricko explained. Some shrubs will have to be moved or removed first, and it’s unclear when the project will be able to proceed.
Bricko said the Boy Scout is 16 years old and flexible on a start date as he has until he’s 18 years old to complete the project.
“We want to help increase access to fresh produce when they’re in season,” Bricko said. “We took examples from other counties that have already implemented gardens.”
The idea was to start this spring by having a master gardener do a planting in May. That may not happen now, and the latest thinking is that maybe the beds could be constructed in August and be ready when next spring rolls around, Bricko said.
WIC staff have been assisted by Kara Zoller of Sherburne County Health and Human Services as well as a local farm family that will provide the seedlings. A SCORE grant will help with lumber, a compost bin and a picnic table from recycled materials.
The community garden will be tended to by WIC staff with the help from county maintenance, which will provide water.
“We’ll start small, and our vision is to expand it in the future,” Bricko said.
Expansion could include another bed or an in-ground garden and increased hands-on community participation.
“We’re really excited about this,” Bricko said.
County Board Chairman Felix Schmiesing said he imagines this will be banner year for gardening with all the time people are spending at home.
Commissioner Barb Burandt encouraged fencing be included so the fruits of labor don’t go to waste.
Schmiesing chimed in: “It’s always nice to have a little meat with your potatoes.”
