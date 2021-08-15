CommUNITY event will have musicians from multiple churches+Living Waters, Nowthen Alliance, River of Life, Church of St. Andrew, The WHY Church, Christ Church Otsego, Church of Hope, Central Lutheran, Emmanuel Christian Center, Elk River United Methodist, Emmanuel Lutheran and Gateway. In addition, the following para-church organizations will be involved: Timber Bay, Jesus Following and Three Rivers Young Life.
“It is a blessing to see 15 area ministries unite together to bless our community,” said Bjorn Dixon, president of the Elk River Ministerial Association and senior pastor at the WHY Church,
The worship team at the Aug. 18 event will be made up of musicians from multiple churches and different pastors will do readings and bring words of encouragement. An offering will be taken that will be presented to Mayor John Dietz to use as he desires for the city.
People should bring chairs or a blanket for seating. Food trucks will be available from 5-6 p.m.
