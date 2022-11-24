by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Furniture and Things Community Event Center is expected to have a balanced budget in 2023, city staff said during a Nov. 21 Elk River City Council work session.
The budget includes revenues of almost $1.7 million (coming from recreation fees, ice rentals, admissions, concessions, facility rentals, advertising fees, and more) and expenditures of almost $1.7 million (coming from employee salaries and benefits, supplies, marketing, utilities, and more). To balance the budget, $102,000 of the cost for a Zamboni machine was transferred from the center’s fund balance. Expenditures were also cut by reducing part-time labor costs and revenues increased by adding recreation programming and room rental projects, according to council documents.
Some highlights from the council discussion at the work session include the Zamboni replacement (Furniture and Things Community Event Center Superintendent Tim Dalton said Zambonis should be replaced every 10 years, otherwise there are increased repair and maintenance costs – the current Zamboni is 13 years old), $10,000 for marketing which hasn’t been included in past budgets, upgraded skate sharpening equipment, and new vending machines.
Dalton said he expects the vending machines, which will take both coins and cards (as opposed to the current machines which just take coins) to bring in $20,000 – an increase of $7,000 from the year-to-date actual budget of $13,000 in September 2022.
“From the amount of time we’re out of business from coins, I’m pretty confident in that,” he said.
Dalton also said he expects the city to be able to serve concessions at the events in the facility and to be open on a regular schedule for practice. And for those asking, “the cookies are back,” he said.
Dalton also presented the 2023 goals for the facility to the council. The goals include marketing the facility as a destination, increasing room and event rentals, increasing facility revenue, developing facility programming and updating the facility maintenance plan.
At a work session on Nov. 7, the council discussed using American Rescue Plan Act funds to restore the ice arena fund balance. ARPA was intended to provide relief from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to council documents, prior to 2019 the fund carried a sizable fund balance. Only one rink was in operation in 2019-2020 but the facility had the same operational costs. Then there was the pandemic in 2020, which caused the facility to close and then open with restrictions that affected how much ice time was sold. Until 2021, operational costs for utilities and staffing were offset with the fund balance, according to council documents.
City staff said Elk River received almost $2.8 million in ARPA funds, with $400,000 of that designated for a broadband project and $300,000 for the general fund in 2023. That leaves $2.1 million to be spent by the end of 2024 or have contracts signed for the use of those funds by the end of 2024. The council decided at the Nov. 7 work session to transfer ARPA funds to restore the fund balance of the center.
“When you look at the fundamentals of this consideration, this is a standalone business venture that had significant revenue impacts as a result of the mandates and being shut down,” Council member Matt Westgaard said during the Nov. 7 work session. “(If it were a private business) it would be eligible for some funding to replenish its coffers.”
The center was finished in 2020 as part of the Active Elk River park and recreation improvement plan. The center is on the same site as the former Elk River Ice Arena and in addition to replacing and enhancing the two full-sized ice sheets previously found there, the facility is now home to a 30,000-square-foot turf field house, walking tracks, the Elk River Senior Activity Center, and meeting and event rooms.
The Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission unanimously approved the 2023 annual budget at a meeting on Nov. 14.
