Elk River facility mixes hockey, craft fairs, turf sports, senior center and much more
by Jim Boyle
Editor
When the puck dropped for the Elk River High School boys varsity hockey game on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Furniture and Things Community Event Center was hopping, and not just with the action on Rink No. 1 sponsored by Cornerstone Automotive.
There was also a craft show in the turf fieldhouse and plenty of youth hockey action in Rink No. 2 sponsored by Kiser Construction.
“I think this is the busiest this place has been,” said Tim Dalton, the superintendent of the facility that opened well over a year ago but has been hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
Elk River boys and girls hockey played their 2020-21 season in the new facility last year, but fans were limited. Saturday’s game was the first boys varsity hockey game in the arena without restrictions on fans, and the first Makers Market, a two-day event, was held in the space that once was home to the Olympic rink at the Elk River Ice Arena.
There were 44 vendors spread out over half of the turf facility. Because this year’s event was the first year in the new quarters, event organizers only used half the space and capped it at 44 vendors so they could be comfortably situated.
As people came in and out of the Makers Market, some peered into the senior center. Others noticed a walking track and were surprised to learn it is available to residents free of charge.
Flyers at the event center touted the learn to skate, breakaway league, walking tracks, open skating, open turf and the senior activity center are accessible year-round. They also noted there will be a Makers Market each spring and fall.
Dalton said next year’s event could feature 88 vendors and still be comfortable.
Jordan Danielson, who was manning his wife’s Grandma’s Skills booth for his wife, Michelle, said it was a great event. Traffic was good and so were sales.
He grew up in Elk River and graduated from Elk River High School. He and his wife live in Clear Lake now, but they came back to Elk River seven or eight years ago to be in the craft show when it was held in “The Barn.”
He said he was impressed with the new venue and said they would be back to sell more hats, scarves and mittens. He might even come back for a hockey game someday.
“There’s a lot going on here,” he said.
Open turf is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. on Sundays (subject to change). It’s $5 for adults. Children 4 and under are free with an accompanying adult.
The Elk River Elk River Senior Activity Center is available for folks 55 years of age and older. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Furniture and Things Community Event Center is offering an all-inclusive membership for the Senior Activity Center. An annual membership grants access to billiards, puzzles, cards, group classes, special events, a monthly newsletter and more. Discounted pricing is available to Elk River residents: $26 per individual or $37 for a dual membership. Non-Elk River residents can join at $37 per individual or $51 for a dual membership. A Senior Scene Newsletter explains activities going on at the center.
The Furniture and Things Community Event Center also has a banquet space that can be rented, with on-site catering service and a cafe starting in 2022. Serrano Brothers Catering will be on-site and provide a unique concessions experience for countless community event center guests.
