Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and District 728 Community Education is offering a class that day titled “A Road Trip Around Minnesota: Veteran Memorials.”

Minnesota is home to a variety of veteran memorials, from street names to granite monuments to statues. Instructor Jay Grammond will share his travels around the state to discover some of the ways Minnesota honors its veterans. The class is online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25.

District 728 Community Education is also offering a new genealogy-related class this fall.

“I Got My DNA Results, Now What?” will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Rogers Middle School. Cost is $29.

To register for these classes or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

