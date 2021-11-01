Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and District 728 Community Education is offering a class that day titled “A Road Trip Around Minnesota: Veteran Memorials.”
Minnesota is home to a variety of veteran memorials, from street names to granite monuments to statues. Instructor Jay Grammond will share his travels around the state to discover some of the ways Minnesota honors its veterans. The class is online from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $25.
District 728 Community Education is also offering a new genealogy-related class this fall.
“I Got My DNA Results, Now What?” will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Rogers Middle School. Cost is $29.
To register for these classes or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.