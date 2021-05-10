District 728 Community Education has two online finance-related classes coming up soon. The cost is $9 per class.

• “Social Security: Timing is Everything” will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

• “From Me to We: Building a Financial Future” will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.

For more information, or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

Recommended for you

Load comments