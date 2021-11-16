District 728 Community Education has some online cooking and baking classes coming up soon. They include:
• Instant Pot Holiday Menu: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. 1 session. $35 per household.
• Holiday Cookie Tin Treats Bake-Along Classes: Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies and Brownie Drop Cookies. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. $29 per household.
•Instant Pot Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup and Chicken and White Bean Chili and Rolls: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. $35 per household.
• Holiday Cookie Tin Treats Bake-Along Classes: Jam-Filled Vanilla Thumbprint Cookies and Cookie-Butter Blossoms: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. $29 per household.
To register or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.