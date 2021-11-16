District 728 Community Education has some online cooking and baking classes coming up soon. They include:

• Instant Pot Holiday Menu: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. 1 session. $35 per household.

• Holiday Cookie Tin Treats Bake-Along Classes: Cheesecake Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies and Brownie Drop Cookies. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. $29 per household.

•Instant Pot Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup and Chicken and White Bean Chili and Rolls: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. $35 per household.

• Holiday Cookie Tin Treats Bake-Along Classes: Jam-Filled Vanilla Thumbprint Cookies and Cookie-Butter Blossoms: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. $29 per household.

To register or for more information, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

Load comments