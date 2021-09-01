District 728 Community Education is offering several new classes in September. They include:
• Guided Autobiography: Write the story of your life, two pages at a time. 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 1-Oct. 20. Handke Center. 8 sessions. $85.
• Back to the ‘80s: The Decade’s Biggest Blockbusters: Look at a trio of modern movie classics including “Ghostbusters,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “Back to the Future.” See rare movie footage and hear the surprising twists and turns each movie made on its way to the big screen. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Handke Center. 1 session. $25.
• The Top 10 Misunderstandings of Estate Planning. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Handke Center. 1 session. $9.
• Ballroom Dancing 2.0: A new four-week series of beginner-level lessons. Learn the waltz, foxtrot, swing, rumba and more. 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 23-Oct. 14. Rogers Middle School Commons. $65 per person.
• 10 Strategies for Parenting Kids With ADHD/Executive Function Challenges. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 25. Handke Center. 1 session. $19.
• Oktoberfest. Learn how to prepare dishes including sauerbraten, beef rouladen, pork ribs, schnitzel and more. 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Elk River High School. 1 session. $45.
For more information or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
