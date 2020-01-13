Looking to buy or sell a home in 2020? District 728 Community Education is offering classes on both topics in January at Rogers Middle School.

A first time home buyers workshop will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

A class, “Selling Your Home” is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The classes cost $9 each. To sign up for one or both, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

