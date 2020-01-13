Looking to buy or sell a home in 2020? District 728 Community Education is offering classes on both topics in January at Rogers Middle School.
A first time home buyers workshop will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
A class, “Selling Your Home” is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The classes cost $9 each. To sign up for one or both, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.