Community crawls for CAER

by Jim Boyle
Editor
More than 120 people took part in the Elk River American Legion’s annual Pub Crawl, which collected more than $2,300 and 88 pounds of food for Community Aid Elk River in the process.
The group visited the Sunshine Depot, McCoy’s Irish Pub, the Eagles Club and Legion Post, and there were various prizes at every establishment compliments of the Depot, McCoy’s, Eagles and Legion, including tickets to a Wild game (compliments of Moonshine Tequila).
Some Minnesota Viking cheerleaders joined the festivities at the Elk River American Legion, where a live band performed at the conclusion of the pub crawl.
The event came on the heels of CAER’s 40th anniversary celebration and open house.
“We are very fortunate to have great community support,” said Heather Kliewer, CAER’s executive director. “In fact many of our longtime supporters, volunteers, board members and staff participated in the pub crawl this year and in years past.”
Participants enjoyed talking about the weather (a beautiful fall day), the Minnesota Gophers (who were beating up on Rutgers to remain undefeated) and the Minnesota Wild.
“A lot of people doing the pub crawl had never been to some of the establishments we visited, and they were impressed,” Kliewer said. “The service at each of our stops was fantastic. When 100 people come at once, it can be overwhelming, but the staff were friendly and fun everywhere we stopped.”
Some drank water or soda. Others had beer.
“Mostly, people were along for the fun atmosphere and community building, all to support a good cause,” Kliewer said.
Kliewer said it’s important to note the event was started by and continues to be organized by volunteers.
“We are so thankful for the time they put into planning a great day,” she said. “We are always looking for more people to help with planning and growing these events.”
Anyone wishing to help be part of future fundraisers can email Heather at heather.kliewer@caerfoodshelf.org or call CAER at 763-441-1020.
