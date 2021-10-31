People have counted on the Elk River Community Christmas dinner for more than 30 years, and this year they will see it move back indoors after last year’s event offered meals curbside and for delivery.
Organizers say the 33rd annual Christmas holiday dinner will once again be served inside by a team of volunteers dishing up Christmas cheer and hearty meals.
Last year’s affair served 723. There were 307 deliveries and 416 meals were handed out curbside at the Elk River American Legion.
The dinner has always been free and open to all. Some people make donations, but nothing is required of the people who come to Legion Post 112 or request delivery.
The dinner began in 1989 as a Cub Scouts service project. The dinner was held at the American Legion in Elk River and served almost 200 people. The dinner is still at the American Legion, but serves 900 to 1,000 people on average each year.
Watch the Star News for more information.
Typically, more than 40 businesses in the area donate food or money for the dinner. More than 350 dinners are delivered to people who are unable to make it to the American Legion in person. All leftover donations and food are given to the Community Aid Elk River food shelf.
