Community cafes have begun across the district to establish next strategic plan

The first community cafe was held in Rogers. There are three more.
The process of establishing the next strategic plan for the Elk River Area School District will start with a series of four community cafes.
District 728 officials are looking for input, ideas and opinions as they begin to create a road map for the future.
The school district is currently in the last year of a five-year strategic plan that will expire after this school year.
The community cafes, which will include free coffee, water and treats, will be held at three schools and the District 728 offices.
The first was held on Sept. 26 at Rogers High School.
Here’s a rundown of the meetings left. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP one week before each of the meetings.
•Oct. 10: Elk River High School, 900 School St., 7-9 p.m. in the media center. RSVP by Oct. 3.
•Oct. 24: Zimmerman Middle/High School, 25900 4th St. West, 6-8 p.m. RSVP by Oct. 17.
•Oct. 26: District 728 Offices, 11500 193rd Ave. NW, 10 a.m. to noon in the training room. RSVP by Oct. 19.
To RSVP, go to www.isd728.org/StrategicPlan-Cafe.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.