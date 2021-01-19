The City of Elk River is seeking applicants for a variety of advisory groups.
They include:
Energy City Commission
Heritage Preservation Commission
Parks and Recreation Commission
Planning Commission
Utilities Commission
Furniture and Things Community Event Center Advisory Commission
These specialized advisory groups focus on specific issues, like planning and economic development. After studying the issues, these groups make recommendations to the City Council. Sometimes the City Council will approve the recommendations of the group, but at other times, these decisions will only be one of many factors the council must weigh when making a final decision.
To apply, contact City Clerk Tina Allard at 763-635-1003 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.