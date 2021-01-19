The City of Elk River is seeking applicants for a variety of advisory groups.

They include:

Energy City Commission

Heritage Preservation Commission

Parks and Recreation Commission

Planning Commission

Utilities Commission

Furniture and Things Community Event Center Advisory Commission

These specialized advisory groups focus on specific issues, like planning and economic development. After studying the issues, these groups make recommendations to the City Council. Sometimes the City Council will approve the recommendations of the group, but at other times, these decisions will only be one of many factors the council must weigh when making a final decision.

To apply, contact City Clerk Tina Allard at 763-635-1003 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

