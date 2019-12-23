The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners appointed two incumbents to the Board of Adjustment, picking from a list of nine applicants.
The latest terms of Roger Johnson, of Palmer Township, and Roger Nelson, of Blue Hill Township, expire on Dec. 31, and the positions require an appointment from a pool of interested candidates. The others to apply were Russell Niskanen, of Becker; Bryan Adams, of Orrock Township; Lila Spenser, of Livonia Township; Charles Heinemann, of Clear Lake Township; Ryan Carlson, of Livonia Township; Quentin-Boaz Erickson, of Orrock Township; and Michael Flannery, of Palmer Township.
The sheer interest in the seats got county commissioners talking at the meeting about future appointments. Some said they believe interviews of candidates and term limits should be considered to give non-incumbents more of a shot.
Commissioner Felix Schmiesing and others expressed thankfulness for the number of applicants and noted officials want people to engage in the processes.
“It’s encouraging to see the list of people that applied,” Schmiesing said.
Commissioners were presented with a county map of existing commissioners and applicants to show how different parts of the county are represented or underrepresented.
After all the discussion, board members went with the two incumbents, but made clear that a deeper dive on the matter is warranted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.