Commissioners expand policies to address COVID-19 internally at emergency meeting

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in an emergency session on March 16 to consider policy changes that will give administrators greater flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Commissioners agreed to changes in personal time off and telework policies. They also discussed the possibility of someday declaring an emergency at the county level and under what conditions it would make sense to make that decision.
It looked like Sherburne County had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus earlier that day, but that was later corrected as the person was determined to be from Benton County.
Still, county officials believe it remained only a matter of time before the county would have its first and not a question of when.
“There’s a feeling this is the start and it may not even be the end of the beginning yet,” Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt said in some of his closing comments at the meeting. “Our sense is the trajectory of the pandemic will probably lead to when — not if — we deal with it in our county, we deal with it in our staff and we deal with it in probably some of our families.
“There’s a certain degree of solemnity we bring tonight, and its obviously reflected in your thoughts. We also believe we’re trying to match the issue with both balance and measurement in our responses by being professional, calm, concerned and serious that leads to the benefits of being well prepared, proactive and responsive as opposed to reactive, unprepared and extreme or of unsound decision-making.”
The decisions on paid leave and telework come in the wake of decisions to close schools statewide that were well-known heading into the meeting, and fresh off new revelations that Gov. Tim Walz announced there would be limits placed on and closures of restaurants, bars and other places of amusement ton include gyms and movie theaters in effort to flatten the rate at which the virus will spread.
Sherburne County Board Chair Felix Schmiesing also asked for his colleagues to consider the board’s authority and the value of a county declaration of emergency. Commissioners learned this could be used to access state and federal funds the county might become eligible for and to have greater flexibility to relax rules in a state of emergency to expedite bidding processes or allow for the hiring of temporary workers.
“I thought it was important we had a little background,” Schmiesing said.
“At this point I see no reason why we should do it, but if we get to the point where we do we will be able to clearly articulate why.”
In the event the need was felt, Schmiesing would have the ability to call for it, and the county board would have ratify the move within three days.
Attorney Tim Sime advised it would allow the county to address the situation as it arises and be able to respond more quickly than state law currently allows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.