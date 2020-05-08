The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on May 5 accepted $41,128 in COVID-19 Emergency Response Funds from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The money is to be used for sheltering, hygiene, sanitation supplies and staffing related to COVID-19. The funds must be used by Feb. 1, 2020, or 60 days after the expiration of the expiration of Executive Order 20-01, the COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency, whichever comes first. Any funds not expended must be repaid to the DHS.

Load comments