Author Christine Husom’s next mystery is ‘Cold Way to Go’
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Christine Husom wears many hats, one of which is award-winning mystery author.
She’s also a Wright County commissioner and a former correctional officer and sheriff’s deputy who once trained with the St. Paul Police Department. That has given her valuable law enforcement experience she draws on while writing her mysteries, some of which are inspired by real cases.
Husom is the author of nine books in the Winnebago County Mysteries series and three books in the Snow Globe Shop Mystery series, with the fourth one, “Cold Way to Go,” soon to be released. All of her books are set in Minnesota.
Husom spoke earlier this month at the Sherburne History Center in Becker, where she talked about her family, her writing, and where she gets the ideas for her books.
She’s a lifelong creator of stories
Husom said she’s been creating stories in her head since before she could read. She remembers walking into her first-grade classroom and being excited to see the letters of the alphabet displayed on the wall because she knew that meant she’d soon learn to read and write.
“I wanted to get my stories on paper,” she said.
As a child, she wrote stories and plays for the neighborhood and became an avid reader. She said her primary entertainment as a young adult was reading.
She began writing her first book in the Winnebago County Mysteries, “Murder in Winnebago County,” in 1998 and finished it several years later. In 2008, she said she realized her dream of getting published.
Husom said she typically thinks about a novel for awhile before she begins to write it. While her law enforcement background has been a great asset, she still does a lot of research.
She said she knows when she starts to write how a book will begin, who the bad guy is, how the story has to end and some key plot points along the way.
Husom fits in writing time as her schedule allows but some days, especially when she is close to finishing a book, it’s not unusual for her to write for 14, 16, even 18 hours at a stretch.
There are a lot of elements to writing a book, she said.
“There’s also something kind of mysterious about the writing process,” she said. “In my books, because of the characters and the crime or whatever, each book kind of tends to write itself a little differently.”
Husom finds ideas for her books in all sorts of places, including real-life crimes.
Her book, “Buried in Wolf Lake,” for instance, was inspired by a case dating to the 1990s in Wright County, when a dog swimming in a lake found a woman’s dismembered arm. Authorities learned that the arm belonged to a prostitute from Brooklyn Park.
A curiosity about why people start fires led her to write, “Firesetter in Blackwood Township.” And, “Remains in Coyote Bog” was inspired by a road project in Wright County, though there were no bodies found in real life.
She said some of the subject matter in her books can be scary but added, “I try not to shock people’s sensibilities too much with gory details.”
‘Long and winding’ road to get published
Getting her books into print didn’t happen overnight.
“The road to publishing is, for most authors, long and winding,” Husom said.
Husom said she searched for years for an editor, publisher or agent. Then, in 2007, her daughter learned about a contest for crime writers. Husom entered and did well, but was not one of the top authors chosen to advance in the competition.
However, through the contest she met a publisher who went on to publish several of her books. She later connected with a New York agent looking for a Minnesota author to write the Snow Globe Shop Mystery series. The agent sold the Snow Globe series to Penguin, which later merged with Random House.
“I was really excited that I got to work with Penguin/Random House. They taught me a lot,” Husom said.
Husom has been nominated for a number of book awards and her book, “Death to the Dealers,” won a silver medal in the Midwest Book Awards in 2022.
Reviewers have described the book as a “well-written, masterfully-plotted and page-turning tale” and a “gripping thriller.”
Husom has been married to her husband, Dan, for 50 years. They have four children and seven grandchildren.
She is finishing her 10th year as a Wright County commissioner and is not seeking reelection this fall.
Author MM Sudie will speak Sept. 17
Another author, MM Sudie, is scheduled to speak at the Sherburne History Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Sudie is a fantasy novel writer.
Sherburne History Center Executive Director Mike Brubaker said he likes to promote the Sherburne History Center Book Club and the book signings to encourage adults to read more.
“It is unfortunate that the average adult in the United States reads only 12 books each year,” he said.
Brubaker would like to create programs to encourage more adult reading and said they hope to find funding to host more writers in the fall or next year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.