Park Board sets limits on use of park dedication funds and pushes for new or better funding stream
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Parks and Recreation Commission got behind a recommendation for a trail to be constructed along Sherburne County Road 33 when the road is rebuilt and realigned in 2023.
But it wasn’t until commission members could get a majority behind language that would prevent the project from wiping out the entire park dedication fund through 2028.
The commission has capped the amount it’s willing to siphon from this fund at $300,000 on a 3-2 vote.
Commissioners Dave Anderson, Mike Niziolek and Greg Loidolt voted in favor of the recommendation. Dave Williams, the chair of the board, and Ryan Holmgran voted against it. By passing the measure, the commission has asked the Elk River City Council to come up with other funding sources for the rest of the $1.73 million trail project on the south side of the reconstruction and realignment of County Road 33.
It has been suggested using franchise fees and negotiating a new cost share agreement with the county for the trail that has regional significance as it sits between Anoka County, Woodland Trails Regional Park and the Great Northern Trail.
The topic will come up before the Elk River City Council at its first meeting in February.
Sherburne County Deputy Engineer David Roedell said during the meeting it was important for the commission and council to get all the information they need so they can be comfortable making their decisions.
The county road between Auburn Street and Sherburne County Road 13 has safety, capacity and operational issues. Improvements will support continued growth along the corridor and improve mobility for large trucks and other vehicles that use the roadway, according to city documents. Recent roundabout projects have included trails in and out of the roundabouts that could eventually connect to the north.
Longtime Parks and Recreation Commissioner Dave Anderson called the situation a very expensive once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“I couldn’t in good conscience say we shouldn’t have a trail here,” he said “It would be like the Great Northern Trail (that stretches from the urban service area of the City of Elk River to the northern border of Sherbune County and beyond) when the county didn’t buy that.”
Greg Loidolt, the commissioner who crafted the final language that scored a majority vote, agreed with the part Anderson said about the project being expensive at $1.73 million for 1.8 miles of trail.
He said it would erase the park dedication fund the commission uses for improvements for several years, and he felt it was a trail to nowhere.
The most ardent supporters of seeing the trail through — Anderson and Mike Niziolek — said the connectivity potential with current and future projects coming from growth could help create something pretty special for the area.
Anderson talked about gravel mining operations wrapping up in five years that will fuel changes to the landscape and Anoka County harboring expansion to the east of the proposed trail.
Niziolek said the Great Northern Trail is a very valuable amenity, and if it and Woodland Trails could be connected to the east side, “we would have done something very special,” he said.
The proposed trail along County Road 33 is in the city’s trail plan, and it became clear at an open house last year it was something the public wanted.
The people who live along the roadway, however, are not necessarily in favor of the proposed trail. One resident whose property would be significantly impacted spoke at the Jan. 12 meeting. He said he would lose a chunk of land, privacy and trees.
“At the end of the day, I can’t replace those trees and the 35 years of growth,” he said.
Dave Williams, the chair of the park commission, said his biggest issue was paying for the trail out of park dedication funds. He said maybe this is the vehicle that can create another funding stream.
Roedel said the county has been successful securing grants for trails, and added that could be an option to explore. He said a meeting of the council and county might be in order.
There was wide agreement that to do the trail later would be far more costly.
Without a trail, pedestrians and bicyclists would have be between the fog line and the edge of the road except in sections where there’s a bypass lane.
“That’s a very dangerous situation,” Niziolek said. “I almost lost my life on a bypass in the county, Had I not gone into the ditch, I would not be here.
“We need at least a six-foot shoulder.”
Anderson said there’s no sense in having a trail plan if they are not going to follow it.
“We put these lines there for a reason — connectivity, safety, pleasure,” he said.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner, who serves as the council liaison to the park commission, said it would be a worthwhile discussion to revisit city-county contributions.
Wagner also noted franchise fees, which are already being used to pave parking lots in parks, would require a significant amount of time if they were to be adjusted.
She pressed to make sure notices could be sent to people who live along County Road 33, so they know the discussion will take place.
