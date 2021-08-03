Tricia and the Toonies

Tricia and the Toonies will provide entertainment at Woodland Trails Regional Park.

A show featuring music, comedy and colorful puppets is coming to Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River.

Tricia and the Toonies will be there on Thursday, Aug. 5, during Entertainment in the Park. The free show starts at 10:30 a.m. The park is located at 20135 Elk Lake Road.

