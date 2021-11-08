Christopher Charles Miller, retired United States Army Special Forces colonel, will be attending a private-invite-only event at Magnus Veterans Foundation (MVF), located in Dayton, on Nov. 11, to hear about and support the launch of a new program and fundraiser called “The Long Walk Home.”
Presenting the program will be Jared Ross, who is going to be hiking the Appalachian Trail, and Shawn Alderman, MD, president and founder of MVF.
The purpose for the walk is to raise awareness of the horrific statistics of 22+ daily veteran suicides, gather tributes to honor and/or memorialize veterans, and promote the work for veterans and their families by the Magnus Veterans Foundation.
Ross, a retired Green Beret and combat veteran as well Magnus member, will start his walk on May 22, 2022, in Georgia and make his way to the trail’s end in Maine over the course of several months.
Since his military retirement Ross has been an executive at several major corporations as well as a faculty member at the George Washington University and a researcher at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. However, he says that his transition from the military is not complete despite the seven years of successful professional employment he has been so fortunate to find.
“I’m also doing this walk as a part of my own journey back to my community,” he said. “People often ask me, how was the transition? Mostly the people that ask me that are active-duty service members who are themselves preparing to end their service. I frequently just answer simply, ‘continuing.’
Miller served as the acting Secretary of Defense from Nov. 9, 2020, until Jan. 20, 2021. Earlier in 2020, he performed the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Special Operations/Low Intensity Conflict.
