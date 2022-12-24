I was talking a few weeks ago with someone who is quite a bit younger and, although having lived in the area for quite a few years, didn’t believe me when I said there had once been a ski slope in sandy Sherburne County, complete with a tow rope and, eventually, a warming house.
“There’s not any hill in that county big enough to ski down,” said the nonbeliever.
“Do you know where Blue Hill is?” was my response. “No,” was the answer. “Well, one of these days I’ll take you out for a drive to the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and I’ll show you Blue Hill, a place that was also known as Blue Mound back in the ‘50s,” I said.
There was still disbelief in the voice of the person I was talking to, so I said I would someday do some research about the ski slope in its heyday.
The Lions Club in Princeton was only a few months old in 1953 when its first big activity became setting up a slope for skiing, sledding and the use of toboggans. The hill was on a farm owned by Helmer and Edna Nelson. The Nelsons leased the land to the Lions for $1 a year. Today you can see nothing that shows there was once a ski slope, and trees have grown up in the area, although the refuge maintains a walking trail that skirts the hill.
In later years, when they moved to Princeton after being forced to sell their land to be part of the refuge, the Nelsons said they could remember how the land had a bluish tint from a distance, saying they could see the hill from as far away as halfway between Zimmerman and Elk River as they drove home.
A community effort helped the Lions as they worked on a project to turn the hill into a skiing and sledding facility. Alfred Johanson from the Glendorado area used a bulldozer to make a trail down the northeast side of the hill and also made a trail down the south side. Walter George, also from the Glendorado area, used a township grader to make a number of trips up and down the hill to smooth it out. The northeast slope ended up being too steep for beginning skiers.
Lions member Del Liestman used his connections with his Northwestern Bell job to secure used poles for constructing the rope tow lift on the northeast side of the hill. The Lions first used an old Ford Model A engine to power the tow rope, but it kept breaking down.
The Rural Electrification Association program that moved across the U.S. eventually helped improve the rope tow, and the next year a small electric motor was installed, courtesy of the new electricity that was available. That made the tow rope feature much better because it ran better and, said Dave Lingle in a story written by Union-Eagle reporter Joel Stottrup 25 years ago, no one had to carry gas up the hill to run the Model A engine.
When Joel did the story there were no Lions members who could remember how long the facility operated, one member estimating about seven years. There were a couple relatively dry winters, and without much snow, the interest died and the operation ended.
But, for a few years, it was a big deal in our rural county. The wives of Liestman and Ted Reineccius even made comments about how much time their husbands were spending there on weekends maintaining and operating the tow rope.
I fancied myself a up-and-coming skier in my early teens back then and the crowds on a Sunday afternoon might be as big as 150 to 200, Liestman recalled. My first trip down the hill ended up with a spill, but I later conquered the hill that eventually had a ski jump that was much bigger than the little one some of us built at a nearby one-room school for our noon recess. (No parents to watch, no teacher to be with us, no insurance and no problems.)
The warming house that was eventually added to the hill ended up being moved to a gun club west of Princeton, according to Helmer Nelson, as the use of the hill ended.
It was a slice of rural Minnesota life for me and for all the others that used the hill, including those who just came to watch. We skied there and we skated through the sloughs of nearby pastures as we found a way to pass the time without complaining to our parents that there was nothing to do. It was wonderful.
