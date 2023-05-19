dietz

Last year I tried to revive the Memorial Day parade in Elk River, an event that hadn’t taken place for nearly 40 years. After a lot of work, everything was in place for it to happen. Unfortunately Mother Nature stepped in and washed out my good intentions.

We will give it another shot this year with the parade scheduled for 10 a.m. on Memorial Day. It is being sponsored by the city of Elk River and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Elk River. Veterans from the American Legion and the VFW will be represented along with the Legion Auxiliary, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the 728 Cadets band, the Legion Riders and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Elk River.

