Last year I tried to revive the Memorial Day parade in Elk River, an event that hadn’t taken place for nearly 40 years. After a lot of work, everything was in place for it to happen. Unfortunately Mother Nature stepped in and washed out my good intentions.
We will give it another shot this year with the parade scheduled for 10 a.m. on Memorial Day. It is being sponsored by the city of Elk River and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Elk River. Veterans from the American Legion and the VFW will be represented along with the Legion Auxiliary, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the 728 Cadets band, the Legion Riders and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon-Elk River.
Other Elk River veterans not involved in the Legion or VFW are welcome to join the fun. If you are interested please report to Norfolk Street just east of the Handke Stadium at 9:15 a.m. on Memorial Day. If you are unable to walk the parade route, please bring a lawn chair with you.
The parade will begin at Main Street and Norfolk and head down Main Street to downtown. Set up your lawn chairs on the parade route and enjoy a tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country. Memorial Day should not be a joyous holiday; it should be a day of reflection for the freedom we have because of the brave acts of others.
Following the parade there will be a Memorial Day program at Rivers Edge Commons Park starting at 10:30 a.m.
We should honor our veterans every day of the year. Those veterans marching in the parade will be there to help us remember those that are not. Too often we forget the sacrifices of those that lost their lives defending our country and preserving our way of life. We take our freedom for granted and forget that others paid a steep price to defend it.
As your mayor I am very proud of all our Elk River veterans. I am also grateful for all Elk River military personnel who never made it back home. They have done our city proud and we should never forget them.
