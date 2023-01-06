To say the past three years have been difficult for the Minnesota nonprofit sector, and every Minnesotan, would be an understatement. In times of crisis, nonprofits are often on the frontlines helping our neighbors in need. And when the crises continue year after year, nonprofits continue to work to provide Minnesotans with the food, housing, and medications they need, while simultaneously ensuring the most vulnerable are protected. Nonprofits not only provide these essential community services, they also make up 14% of the state’s workforce and help to drive their local economies.

As leaders in the nonprofit and philanthropic sector, we are grateful we could step up for our communities when they needed us — and we want to continue to be there for our neighbors. Years of pandemic response have left organizations overextended and under-resourced as our communities’ needs increase. Factors like global inflation aggravate this already difficult situation, resulting in a nationwide dip in individual giving compared to 2020 and 2021.

