To say the past three years have been difficult for the Minnesota nonprofit sector, and every Minnesotan, would be an understatement. In times of crisis, nonprofits are often on the frontlines helping our neighbors in need. And when the crises continue year after year, nonprofits continue to work to provide Minnesotans with the food, housing, and medications they need, while simultaneously ensuring the most vulnerable are protected. Nonprofits not only provide these essential community services, they also make up 14% of the state’s workforce and help to drive their local economies.
As leaders in the nonprofit and philanthropic sector, we are grateful we could step up for our communities when they needed us — and we want to continue to be there for our neighbors. Years of pandemic response have left organizations overextended and under-resourced as our communities’ needs increase. Factors like global inflation aggravate this already difficult situation, resulting in a nationwide dip in individual giving compared to 2020 and 2021.
Additionally, a number of recent incidents, most notably fraudulent activity discovered in the organization Feeding Our Future, have raised public concerns regarding the integrity of the nonprofit sector.
Together, we offer a set of perspectives:
First, it is important to note that the set of circumstances represented by Feeding Our Future and its affiliates, while disturbing and worthy of thorough investigation, is an anomaly in the world of Minnesota state grants and nonprofits, which overall are well documented to be scrupulous in their performance and use of funds. (While during the height of the pandemic, federal exemptions eased the typically stringent rules and oversight, they have since returned to pre-pandemic levels in Minnesota.) The nonprofit sector is uniquely accountable and transparent in its financial activities and is required to comply with the numerous regulations and agencies that guarantee oversight, accountability, and transparency of our sector (such as publicly available annual tax filings through the Minnesota State Attorney General’s Office and IRS, functioning boards of directors, and more). Feeding Our Future lacked in all these areas of compliance to operate as a charity in Minnesota.
Second, the fraud at Feeding Our Future was caught and is being investigated, and those involved are being brought to justice. We appreciate the intentional and meticulous work the Minnesota Department of Education, the Minnesota State Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Department of Justice have done to investigate and charge wrongdoing tied to Feeding Our Future.
Their work ensures the good work done daily by thousands of Minnesota nonprofits, as well as the trusting bonds they share with their donors, volunteers, and communities, remain strong and protected.
It’s confirmation that, when needed, the systems that regulate our sector are working as intended.
Lastly, the vast majority of nonprofits do not receive government funding and depend on trust and support of the public. Few receive the type of government funding collected by Feeding Our Future.
Instead, they depend on the generosity of donors like you. Dedicated staff members and volunteers partner with boards of directors to ensure donations are deployed in the community in line with their missions and legal status as 501(c)(3) nonprofit entities. Thousands of nonprofits do this every day while remaining in good standing with regulatory agencies.
We are grateful for the proven generosity of Minnesotans — and we need your continued support now more than ever. Together, we can ensure nonprofits have access to financial support, diverse volunteer and board representation, tools and resources for effective community organizing, and a seat at the table as issues and needs are explored throughout Minnesota and beyond.
Please, join us in ensuring that organizations that function with integrity can continue meeting their mission to serve all Minnesotans.
(This guest commentary was submitted by a total of 17 nonprofits. We are only listing three because of space limitations: Jake Blumberg, executive director, GiveMN; Nonoko Sato, executive director, Minnesota Council of Nonprofits; Kate Barr, president/CEO, Propel Nonprofits.)
