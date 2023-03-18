Do you know someone who puts in a lot of hours volunteering for different organizations in Elk River?
If you do it’s time to nominate them for the City of Elk River Volunteer of the Year award.
Since 2011 I have been presenting Volunteer of the Month awards at Elk River City Council meetings. It has been a very successful program that has singled out a lot people who donate so much to our community.
The City of Elk River Volunteer of the Year award takes it a step further. It is to be awarded to a person that has gone above and beyond many times during 2022.
I know there are several people deserving of this first award. It will be presented at Elk Riverfest on July 29.
To make this process successful I need you as Elk River citizens to nominate people worthy of the award.
To place someone in nomination simply go the City of Elk River website and type “Volunteer of the Year” in the search bar. That will take you to the form that can be filled out online. Nominations must be received by June 1.
A committee comprised of Debbi Ryberg from the Elk River Rotary Club, Katie Shatusky from Thumbs Up, Deb Weston from the Elk River Lions, Cory Grupa from the Elk River City Council and myself will judge the nominations and pick a winner.
Volunteering is a big part of the Elk River community and that makes me very proud. We have a lot of people willing to put in time to help others. It says something about the fabric of a city when volunteering is a very high priority.
I think that recognizing volunteers is an important part of my job as mayor. In a world of negativity, calling attention to those who have a positive impact on the community is essential.
Please help us get the Volunteer of the Year award off to a good start by nominating that friend you have that never gets the recognition they deserve.
If you have any questions you can contact me at john.dietz@elkrivermn.gov.
