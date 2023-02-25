Most days I don’t think much about eggs. They’re in the same vein as laundry detergent or salt. But if you sparingly sprinkle them across a Zombie-mart shopping experience, demand will soar, along with pricing.

I guess it is the bedrock of capitalism. Supply and demand, baby.

But three-plus years into a pandemic that offered up more unfulfilling shopping experiences than your search for an edible hot dog wrinkling under the 60-watt bulb of a gas station roaster, most of us are ready to cry “Uncle.”

Too often it has felt like somebody’s behind the curtain messing with normal supply and demand. The list of items that have betrayed our begging eyes defies logic when we’re walking through Target: distilled water, lettuce, baby formula, sponges, cereal, butter and now eggs.

Eggs have caught our attention because they have gone from $1.40 a dozen in 2019 to $4.82 in 2023.

That’s crazy inflation.

There are some logical reasons for it, though, most notably the avian flu infection of nearly 60 million birds. All those birds must be slaughtered to prevent further spread. That means a loss of egg production.

What puts additional strain on the system is our appetite for eggs seems to be growing. As more Americans look for protein substitutes for beef and venison, eggs have become an attractive option.

In 2000, on a per capita basis, we were consuming about 250 eggs per year in the U.S. And for 2023 the projected consumption is expected to exceed 288. That’s a whole lot of eggs per person.

China is far and away the leading egg-producing country in the world, pumping out 586 billion in 2021.

The U.S. was fourth with 110 billion.

Within the U.S., Iowa is the top egg-producing state, followed by Indiana and Ohio. Minnesota is not in the top 10.

Like so many other products, when they are not available on the store shelf, we panic. Such is the case with eggs. All of a sudden, we all have this weird urge to make an omelet or soufflé, even though we haven’t successfully prepared one in, well, ever.

The same phenomenon has played out with distilled water. Who is consuming all the distilled water and what are they doing with it?

Distilled water was sort of like those industrial-size bags of flour on the bottom shelf that never ran out (Alert: Flour is supposed to be in short supply soon because of the raging war in Ukraine, a major producer of wheat). Now all of a sudden everybody wants distilled water. The medical profession has always needed it, but the general public typically used it for specialized uses, not part of a weekly diet.

But it’s always gone now and that demand has also driven up prices in some areas.

Another odd shortage casualty? Tylenol. It’s not a supply chain issue, but a demand-induced phenomenon. According to some doctors, as the pandemic created health-related issues for families, many people sought answers in acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol. Many panicked and thought there could be an impending supply chain issue with it, like toilet paper, so they stocked up, creating an unnecessary shortage. No doubt there are countless families out there with multiple boxes of Tylenol in their cupboards, just waiting to hit their expiration date because they can’t possibly go through that much Tylenol in a year. That means many other parents who do need it embark on a weekly children’s Tylenol scavenger hunt.

Certainly, media has played a role, as reports on the next item to be shorted are pitched like a plague to a public that’s been bludgeoned with panic so many times, it just wants to know the secret, hidden, switchback path to finding this coveted item. If there are eggs at an organic farm 50 miles away, we’d make the drive, especially now that gas is only $3.29 a gallon. That would make the effective price $11.40 for a dozen eggs, but you’d be giving the supply chain the middle finger and eating eggs again. That’s gotta be worth something.

In truth, these pandemic-related disruptions serve as a reminder of how fortunate we are in this country.

When our shopping concerns revolve around the price or availability of eggs, booze, lawn chairs, or lumber, and 50,000 people lose their lives in an earthquake in Syria and Turkey, it makes our inconveniences easy to ignore.

All of a sudden that omelet doesn’t seem so necessary anymore.