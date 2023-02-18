I had a discussion recently with someone about how we had done in high school, as opposed to how we should have done in high school. As I think of those days I wish — as nearly most of us must — that I had worked harder and done better.
Oh, I suppose those who end up with a 4.0 grade-point average, or 3.997 when someone got one A-, don’t have to look back and be sorry, although even those perfectionists among us can likely think of something they could have done better in a particular class.
The memories of my early days in school are hazy, although I remember being in kindergarten when it was for a six-week trial run in my little town of Tracy, Minnesota, that included naps on the rugs we brought to school. Nobody knew much what to do with kindergartners back in 1947.
Sixth, seventh and eighth grades were spent in a one-room school in Sherburne County with only three other kids in my grade. One became a college professor, one ran a successful business in this area, I ended up in the newspaper business, and I’ve lost track of the other.
If I were to give us a grade today I’d say we did alright, even though our grades in deportment — yes, there were grades back then for how you acted — were probably lower than they should have been for two of us. There were usually 18 or 20 kids a year and that was just too many for one teacher to keep track of, maybe because there were eight grades in one room.
Our lavatory (remember that word?) was an outside one with recycled Sears Roebuck or Montgomery Ward catalogs in place of the Charmin. In the winter those trips outside didn’t last very long, but in warmer weather they did tend to stretch out longer than they should have because it was a respite from school. And in nice weather there were more than enough volunteers to go outside to pump water to fill our water cooler. We didn’t think about that cooler being primitive in the 1950s, even though it was.
High school was next, and that’s a place where most of us probably wish we had done better. There were some classes I liked and those were no problem, although my ninth grade math teacher used to mark my grade down one letter because I often didn’t show my work. I had an ability to do problems “in my head” and she either didn’t believe I could do that or may have thought I copied from a straight-A neighbor. She tested me one day by making me go to the blackboard to work out a problem and I couldn’t do it. But then I gave her the answer anyway and she marched me to my seat, flustered a bit because she probably couldn’t figure out how I had done that.
Alas, my math ability didn’t carry over to geometry my sophomore year. We had an elderly fill-in teacher who had come out of retirement just for that year and we didn’t much care for him, nor he for us. But I could have done better now that I think of it.
Physics and chemistry followed the next two years, and I was no shining example in either. I enjoyed parts of those classes, the most memorable day coming in the chemistry lab when I didn’t use a towel with a rubber stopper and the test tube broke, sending it into my hand and sending a stream of blood into the air that made my lab partner faint. A trip to the downtown clinic in Mankato followed.
I liked bookkeeping, and because of my liking for the class and because I was close to being the teacher’s pet, I was forced to do a college accounting practice set instead of a high school-level bookkeeping one when supplies ran short. There was no one to assist with problems as the other students did with each other, and I struggled mightily but got it done.
I liked history, business, social studies and English, liked Latin somewhat and thought phy ed was the best. Study hall? I’ve got lots of stories but not enough space. And I’m not sure about the statute of limitations.
We always said, “We’ll never use what we learn” about the classes we didn’t like. And I don’t think geometry, physics, chemistry and some of the other classes have helped me the last few decades. But what many of us didn’t realize then was that discipline was part of the process. Sure, you didn’t like every class, but you had to go ahead and do it anyway. Some of us might have figured discipline out while in the military.
Life is like that. There are some things you don’t enjoy but they are necessary. So, while we didn’t follow the program exactly, we did learn a certain discipline in those early years of our lives, whether we knew it or not.
I’m thankful to those teachers today, even if I wasn’t one of their all-time examples of what a student should have been. We learned to co-exist and somehow made it through those trying years. Living in the past doesn’t really work, but those school years are something about which I wish I could turn back the clock.
