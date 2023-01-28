john dietz

On one of my recent morning walks down the black pavement in my neighborhood, it hit me. If it wasn’t for the great work of the Elk River Public Works Department, I would not be walking on very clean streets.

To date we have had 36 inches of snow this season. That is usually what we get for the entire November-March time period. Our crews have been out plowing 26 times already this season compared with 28 for all of last season.

