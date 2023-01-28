On one of my recent morning walks down the black pavement in my neighborhood, it hit me. If it wasn’t for the great work of the Elk River Public Works Department, I would not be walking on very clean streets.
To date we have had 36 inches of snow this season. That is usually what we get for the entire November-March time period. Our crews have been out plowing 26 times already this season compared with 28 for all of last season.
Needless to say, the winter so far has been anything but ordinary. I would also say that the work by our Public Works Department has been anything but ordinary. It has been exceptional.
Over the last month our crews have put in very long days, sometimes as many as 12 hours in one shift.
They have approached 20 hours of overtime per week per driver several times. Not only have our regular crews been out often but the supervisors in the Public Works Department have also been out plowing.
We should all be grateful for how hard our crews have worked to make sure we can get around easily. I know that trails, sidewalks and ice rinks have not gotten cleaned up as fast as we would like, but the streets are the priority. Everything else gets done after the streets are in good shape.
There have been more complaints about plowing this year than in the past. We deal with those complaints as best we can. I think all of us expect our street to be plowed immediately after the last snowflake falls in a winter storm. That is just not possible. I think we all need to practice a little patience and give our plow drivers the benefit of the doubt. They are doing all they can to be as efficient as possible.
I am not saying that our plowing system in perfect. There is always room for improvement and we try to make corrections on the fly. I know the effort is there and our plow drivers are giving it their best.
I would be willing to compare our streets to any other city in our area. I think we have a very good system. Our Public Works Department in addition to the Police Department and the Fire Department give Elk River a Public Safety area that I am very proud of.
I ask for your patience and understanding when it comes to snow plowing. When Mother Nature overwhelms you, you don’t throw in the towel. You just keep doing the job even if it takes a little longer because of the circumstances. Again thanks to all our Public Works employees for doing their very best for all Elk River citizens. - Elk River Mayor John Dietz
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.