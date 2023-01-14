2023 is shaping up to be a year of public infrastructure improvements in Zimmerman. Sherburne County will reconstruct a segment of CSAH 4, or Fremont Avenue, lying between CH 45 and 10th Street West.
This reconstruction will replace the existing signalized intersection of CSAH 4 and CH 45 with a roundabout, as well as constructing a roundabout at the CSAH 4 and 10th Street West (Casey’s) intersection. Just as important as improving the flow and capacity of CSAH 4 will be the construction of a pedestrian trail on the south side of CSAH 4 between these intersections. This separated trail will eliminate the need to use the shoulder of the highway for walking or biking. These modifications were recommended in a Corridor Study document adopted by the county in early 2021.
The TH 169 and CSAH 4 interchange design project will be complete in early 2023, with construction plans expected to be finalized by year-end. Sherburne County has selected Bolton and Menk as the design engineer. Two public meetings have been held regarding the design, which includes TH 169 over CSAH 4, with entrance and exit ramps lying within existing right of way. Current design proposals also include two alternative local street accesses to TH 169, one located 1 mile north of the intersection on a 269th Avenue alignment, and a second 3/4 mile south of the intersection on a 255th Avenue alignment. These alternative accesses would replace existing city street access points required to be closed by MnDOT as they lie too close to the proposed interchange and entrance/exit points. With an estimated project cost in excess of $40 million, the county continues to apply for state and federal funding for construction. The city has also submitted an application for Corridors of Commerce funding at the state level, the same program that is funding the TH 169 reconstruction efforts in Elk River.
City infrastructure projects and planning will continue in 2023, with construction bids expected to be awarded in February for construction of a 700,000 gpd water treatment plant and 400,000 elevated water tower. Costs are estimated to be $10 million to $12 million. Construction of the wells to service this plant began in November 2022 and are being drilled throughout the winter. Facility planning efforts continue for the proposed expansion or reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant, with construction possible as early as 2024. The expansion of these facilities is required to continue to provide service for existing and future growth. Maintenance projects are expected to continue in 2023, including annual street preservation measures of crack filling, and chip and fog seal to improve the driving surface and extend useful life.
Due to the economy, the city saw a decrease in single-family residential permits in 2022. The city had been averaging approximately 60 new single-family dwelling per year for the past five years. These economic conditions will likely impact new single-family subdivisions and construction in 2023. Interest in market rate apartments continues, with 151-units expected to be completed in 2023 in the “Courtyard II” and “Birch Grove Estates” projects. Since 2020, the city has issued permits for six market rate buildings totaling 302 units. In addition, “Fremont Village,” a 65-unit senior assisted living and memory care facility, opened in November 2022. The city also anticipates a 2023 permit application for a senior apartment project and possibly additional market rate apartment projects.
The city and Livonia Township continue to discuss annexation proposals and a potential merge of governments. — Randy Piasecki, Zimmerman city administrator
