2023 is shaping up to be a year of public infrastructure improvements in Zimmerman. Sherburne County will reconstruct a segment of CSAH 4, or Fremont Avenue, lying between CH 45 and 10th Street West.

This reconstruction will replace the existing signalized intersection of CSAH 4 and CH 45 with a roundabout, as well as constructing a roundabout at the CSAH 4 and 10th Street West (Casey’s) intersection. Just as important as improving the flow and capacity of CSAH 4 will be the construction of a pedestrian trail on the south side of CSAH 4 between these intersections. This separated trail will eliminate the need to use the shoulder of the highway for walking or biking. These modifications were recommended in a Corridor Study document adopted by the county in early 2021.

Load comments