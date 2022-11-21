We live in a society with a loud and clear message: “Family life is private life.” When things go awry, the memo most of us were raised with tells us, “You and your family should deal with it on your own.”

Then the tech revolution tsunami hit and flooded all of our homes. What was the response? Was there a national invitation to get all concerned people together to share what was happening to their kids and families and to find solutions? Of course not. Instead, it was every family for themselves.

