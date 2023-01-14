As we embark on the new year, we welcome a new councilmember, Cory Grupa, who will represent Ward 1. Cory will also serve as a member of the Economic Development Authority and the Energy City Commissions and will be the council liaison to the Heritage Preservation Commission. We are looking forward to “the new guy” as he gets acclimated to municipal processes and up to speed on projects.
With the Active Elk River projects wrapped up and most of the bugs worked out of the systems, we are excited to have all our new park amenities available for community enjoyment. We expect Orono Park to be awash this summer with beachgoers, skateboarders, splash padders, pickleballers and sand volleyballers.
The Youth Athletic Complex and Lion John Weicht Park will have all their amenities functioning, including modern restrooms and improved play areas.
Elk RiverFest will be held on Saturday, July 29, with daytime family festivities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orono Park. In the evening, downtown Elk River will host a 21+ adult event with beer and liquor tasting, games and music.
Residents, visitors, business, and contractors will find upgrades to their digital experience as our city website is updated, forms and licensing will be available online, building permits and plan review will be conducted through a CitizenServe Public Portal and recreation programming, rentals and ticket purchasing will all go online through CivicRec software.
Following the hire of an assistant city administrator for business operations, the finance division will select and migrate to a new budgeting and finance software which will provide for improved remote access and easier reporting with one comprehensive software suite that includes all financial activities.
The fire department has completed the design and purchase order for the construction of a replacement aerial ladder truck. However, with supply chain issues we will most likely not see the new aerial until 2025. The department will also continue the recruitment and training of new firefighters to complete the cadre following the commissioning of Fire Station #3. Currently, the fire department has approval for 60 paid-on-call firefighters; if you are interested you can find more information on the fire department website.
2023 rings in year two of the three-year 169 Redefine project. East/west travel will be significantly impacted as construction of new interchanges at School Street and 193rd Avenue are completed.
Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated! We also have our biennial street construction program this year with road improvements covering over 17 miles of city streets. A map of the project locations can be found on the city website.
Nearly 300 homes and businesses will have improved broadband options as the city, county and Arvig are partnering to extend service to unserved and underserved areas of this city this year. Arvig is also planning a second round of expansion for 2024.
This spring, we will see the demolition of the iconic Elk River Meats building downtown which closed after 50 years of business. City staff and multiple commissions/advisory groups will discuss a long-term vision for the space and King Avenue parking lot in light of the 169 Redefine improvements which may impact future traffic movements to the area.
The Parks and Recreation Commission will update the athletic facility master plan following the completion of a professional field needs analysis. The plan will identify current and upcoming field needs at the three athletic complexes.
We are excited to kick the new year off by enjoying the fruits of our past efforts in parks and facilities, providing more user-friendly online experiences, continuing the local street and highway improvements to protect our assets and enhance mobility, and planning for our next generation of residents. — Cal Portner, Elk River city administrator
