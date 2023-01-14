As we embark on the new year, we welcome a new councilmember, Cory Grupa, who will represent Ward 1. Cory will also serve as a member of the Economic Development Authority and the Energy City Commissions and will be the council liaison to the Heritage Preservation Commission. We are looking forward to “the new guy” as he gets acclimated to municipal processes and up to speed on projects.

With the Active Elk River projects wrapped up and most of the bugs worked out of the systems, we are excited to have all our new park amenities available for community enjoyment. We expect Orono Park to be awash this summer with beachgoers, skateboarders, splash padders, pickleballers and sand volleyballers.

Load comments