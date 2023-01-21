As we enter another new year and look forward to all that it brings, it is also important to look back. On behalf of the City, I would like to thank outgoing Councilmember Tom Darkenwald, who served on the City Council since 2007 and played an important role in guiding the City of Otsego during his terms. Congratulations to Councilmember Tina Goede for being reelected to a second term, and to Councilmember Ryan Dunlap joining the City Council for his first term.
Development
Commercial development projects will continue in 2023, with two projects already having City approvals. Due North Car Wash is currently under construction near 85th Street and Parrish Avenue. ALDI is expected to begin construction in the coming months for a new store located near 87th Street and Parrish Avenue. Another project on the radar is a Michael’s retail craft store, which will be remodeling the retail space adjacent to Target.
Industrial development was very strong in the past year with new buildings for Blu Dot and Dakota Supply Group and a significant expansion for Room & Board. There are a number of projects in the planning stages that the City is actively working on review of and planning for infrastructure improvements to accommodate the economic growth.
Residential growth slowed over the past year in comparison to the previous two years but finished on par with the five-year average growth rate. The State Demographer currently estimates the population at 21,289.
City services
The City is continuing to evaluate facilities, and is planning for the future of City services. Over the past two years, the City has been conducting studies on the respective topics. The first, an Emergency Services Evaluation has prompted the development of the new Emergency Services Department. Recruitment efforts for an Emergency Services Director will begin early in 2023. This new position will lead the City through the expansion of public safety focused services such as emergency management and fire protection. The second study was a Space Needs Evaluation for City facilities and will guide future expansions of City buildings such as City Hall, Public Works, and the Prairie Center.
Water and sewer projects
The City was recently awarded $3.4 million in Federal funding that will be used towards a drinking water improvement project. The award provides 80% of the funding for the $4.25 million project, which will enter design phase during this year and construction in 2024. This project in conjunction with a watermain installation project scheduled for later in 2023 will allow for improved drinking water to be distributed throughout the City’s water utility system.
The other major utility project in 2023 is the expansion of the West Wastewater Treatment Facility. This project broke ground in the fall of last year and is on-track for full completion in early 2025. Upon its completion, the facility will provide state-of-the art treatment of wastewater for current and future development within the City.
The solids generated from this facility are then transferred to the recently constructed Biosolids Facility at the East Wastewater Treatment Facility, where they are processed into a product that is donated for agricultural benefits.
More information to be shared soon on how the process works, and the benefits of this new process!
Parks and recreation
The Parks and Recreation Department recently completed a Wayfinding Plan made possible by a grant funded by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. One of the primary goals of the study was to develop plans that encourage people to get outdoors, be active, and stay healthy. This Plan will help achieve that goal by effective communication with the community in the form of parks and trail signage that highlight the City’s investment in Parks and Recreation and will help residents find the different amenities within the City.
The City is engaged in the conceptual planning phases for two additional projects to the City’s Parks and Recreation system. The first, will be an expanded access project to the Mississippi River at Carrick’s Landing Park.
The City is seeking grant funding during 2023 from the MnDNR and is hopeful this project will initiate construction later this year. The second project will be improvements to School Knoll Park which is the oldest neighborhood park within the system. There is a map of all the Parks and Trails within the City on the website under Parks and Recreation.
In closing
The City Council and City staff are looking forward to another busy year and will continue to work together diligently to keep this City improving and growing!
Looking for ways to connect with the City? Be sure to check out the City website, the quarterly Otsego View newsletter, Facebook, Twitter, and the City of Otsego mobile app. Everyone at the City is looking forward to another busy year! — Otsego City Administrator Adam Flaherty and Otsego Assistant Administrator Sabrina Hille
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.