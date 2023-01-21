As we enter another new year and look forward to all that it brings, it is also important to look back. On behalf of the City, I would like to thank outgoing Councilmember Tom Darkenwald, who served on the City Council since 2007 and played an important role in guiding the City of Otsego during his terms. Congratulations to Councilmember Tina Goede for being reelected to a second term, and to Councilmember Ryan Dunlap joining the City Council for his first term.

Development

Load comments