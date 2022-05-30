VOM

Larry Collins (left) and Elk River Mayor John Dietz.

The Elk River City Council recognized Larry Collins as the Volunteer of the Month at its May 16 meeting.

Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Collins for his commitment to bettering the community.

Collins leads the “Exercise in the Fieldhouse” class and the “Fit and Friends” class at the Senior Activity Center and he has become the leader of the “Walk in the Park” group.

He recently moved to Elk River from California where he volunteered as a Scout Master, Roller Hockey vice president and leader of a group of hikers.

