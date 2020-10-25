Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson and the Elk River City Council recognized on Oct. 5 the promotion of firefighter Trent Collins to the position of lieutenant with the Elk River Fire Department.
Collins has been a firefighter with the department for more than five years and has successfully completed the Officer Development Program, which includes education, skills, and competence of the responsibilities required of an officer on the department.
“Trent has been an active member on our department, consistently responding to emergency calls with vigor and professionalism,” Dickinson said. “Trent has also been very active with other aspects of our department, including family breakfasts, the spring banquet, where he entertains us with his great sense of humor.”
Collins has also been known to pull a practical joke now and again, Dickinson said.
The new lieutenant also dresses up as Santa to entertain children during the annual fill-a-fire-truck toy drive.
“Trent brings an amazing positive attitude to our department; you can always catch him smiling and spreading that happiness to others,” Dickinson said. “Trent will be a great leader that will always be there to support his fire family, the community, and those needing help.”
Dickinson encouraged Collins to continue his passion and commitment to strengthen the department, and always be the “positive person” that he is.
