Anoka-Ramsey Community College, with campuses in Cambridge and Coon Rapids, has begun a series of virtual admissions informational sessions.
There are three left on Thursday, March 18; Tuesday, March 23; and Wednesday, March 24.
Prospective students are encouraged to join in to learn more about life at Anoka-Ramsey and how to become a student. RSVP at AnokaRamsey.edu/visit.
ARCC is a member of the Minnesota State system and has been a provider of higher education and training in East Central Minnesota since 1978 and the north suburban area of Minneapolis/St. Paul since 1965. Anoka-Ramsey Community College was recognized as one of the Top 10 community colleges in the U.S. for 2017 by The Aspen Institute.
Annually, the college serves more than 12,500 learners of all ages as they pursue associate degrees that transfer as the first two years of a bachelor’s degree, or certificate programs that lead immediately to careers. Anoka-Ramsey Community College is aligned with Anoka Technical College and together the institutions serve more than 16,000 learners – the largest community and technical college entity in Minnesota.
Anoka Technical College is also hosting virtual information sessions at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays in March.
Prospective students may join the Enrollment Services team to learn more about the over 70 career training programs at Anoka Tech and how to become a student. RSVP at AnokaTech.edu/visit.
They also have virtual sessions that drill down into specific programs like occupational therapy and the EMS and Paramedic program.
The OT one is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Attendance is required to apply to that program.
The EMS session is from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, March 26. Anoka Tech’s EMS and Paramedic programs are now being offered at the Cambridge Campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.