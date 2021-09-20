The Elk River Area School District is hosting a college and career exploration event with Anoka Technical College and Anoka-Ramsey Community College. The district seeks a few volunteers in each career cluster (health care, business, finance, hospitality, marketing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, transportation, communications, information technology, natural resources, human services, law, and education) to represent a variety of occupations.
These Career and College Days for eighth grade students will be on Oct. 29 and Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids. This event will be offered to all eighth graders in the district (600 students each day: 300 in the morning and 300 in the afternoon).
The goal is to provide hands-on exposure to a variety of careers that students can consider before registering for high school classes in December. The students will have completed an assessment to help them identify areas of interest prior to attending.
If you are interested or have staff interested in volunteering to help students learn about your career, complete this online form: https://bit.ly/3nzdJQQ.
