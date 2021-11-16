Coborn’s Inc. will close its retail locations on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, to allow its employees to spend the day with their families. This includes all Coborn’s, Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s grocery stores, along with its liquor stores, convenience stores, coffee shops, online grocery pickup and delivery, car washes and warehouse operations.
Retail locations will close at their normal time on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and reopen on Friday, Nov. 26, at their normal time. Self-service fuel pumps at Little Dukes, Coborn’s Express and Holiday Station stores will remain open.
Among the Coborn’s grocery stores are one at 19425 Evans St. in Elk River and another at 15700 88th St. in Otsego.
